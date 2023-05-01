SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hill L, Moran R. Med. Clin. North Am. 2023; 107(6): 1001-1010.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.mcna.2023.05.011

37806720

Clinicians play an important role in the prevention of unintentional injuries. Falls and motor vehicle crashes (MVC) have predictable and overlapping antecedents. Systematic screening for and management of vision impairment, frailty, cognitive impairment, polypharmacy, and inappropriate medications will reduce both falls and MVC risks. Fall-prevention measures, such as strength training, need to be more widely prescribed by physicians and implemented by older adults. Technologically tailored approaches are needed to leverage fall-reduction programs at home, as well as education of older adults regarding home hazards.


Unintentional injury; Fall prevention; Driving safety; Older drivers

