Abstract

Burns are the fifth leading cause of non-fatal childhood injuries. Physiological differences between children and adults lead to unique considerations when treating young burn survivors. In addition to the physical and psychological concerns which must be considered in adult burn rehabilitation, pediatric burn rehabilitation must also consider the developmental stage of the child, preexisting developmental delays, and the impact of scaring on growth and motor skill attainment. Treatment of pediatric burn survivors requires a multidisciplinary approach centered around caring for not only the child but also for their parents, siblings, and other caregivers. For children who sustain burns early in life, long-term follow-up is essential and should be conducted under the guidance of a burn center for the early identification of needed interventions during periods of growth and development. This article considers pediatric-specific factors, which may present during the rehabilitation of a child with a burn injury.

