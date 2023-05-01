|
Citation
Turner E, Robinson DM, Roaten K. Phys. Med. Rehabil. Clin. N. Am. 2023; 34(4): 849-866.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37806702
Abstract
Psychological distress is common following a burn injury, and many burn survivors have pre-morbid psychiatric illnesses including mood and trauma-related disorders, and substance and alcohol use. This article is intended to be used by all interdisciplinary health care team members to improve the identification and treatment of common psychological concerns experienced by survivors and is organized to follow the general recovery timeline.
Language: en
Keywords
Depression; Anxiety; Delirium; Assessment; Body image; Pain; Community reintegration; Long-term psychological sequalae; Psychiatric disorders; Psychological concerns; Social skills; Trauma related disorders