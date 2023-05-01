SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Turner E, Robinson DM, Roaten K. Phys. Med. Rehabil. Clin. N. Am. 2023; 34(4): 849-866.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pmr.2023.05.005

PMID

37806702

Abstract

Psychological distress is common following a burn injury, and many burn survivors have pre-morbid psychiatric illnesses including mood and trauma-related disorders, and substance and alcohol use. This article is intended to be used by all interdisciplinary health care team members to improve the identification and treatment of common psychological concerns experienced by survivors and is organized to follow the general recovery timeline.


Language: en

Keywords

Depression; Anxiety; Delirium; Assessment; Body image; Pain; Community reintegration; Long-term psychological sequalae; Psychiatric disorders; Psychological concerns; Social skills; Trauma related disorders

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print