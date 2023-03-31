|
Citation
Zhang QF, Hao JW. Zhonghua Shao Shang Za Zhi 2023; 39(8): 718-723.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Zhonghua yi xue hui)
DOI
PMID
37805781
Abstract
High-voltage electric burn is one of burns that can cause severe damages to tissue and organs. Clinically, progressive injury in high-voltage electric burns is a key pathological change that affects the level of amputation and the success rate of treatment. At present, the exact definition and mechanism of progressive injury in high-voltage electric burns have not been elucidated, and the clinical treatment is mainly symptomatic treatment. Relevant research data on the mechanism and treatment of progressive injury in high-voltage electric burns are lacking. This paper analyzes and summarizes the mechanism, diagnosis, treatment, and common outcome of progressive injury in high-voltage electric burns, and provides a reference for the mechanism research, clinical diagnosis and treatment of progressive injury in high-voltage electric burns.
Language: zh
Keywords
Humans; *Burns, Electric/diagnosis/prevention & control; *Burns/therapy; Amputation, Surgical; Electricity; Skin Transplantation