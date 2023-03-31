Abstract

High-voltage electric burn is one of burns that can cause severe damages to tissue and organs. Clinically, progressive injury in high-voltage electric burns is a key pathological change that affects the level of amputation and the success rate of treatment. At present, the exact definition and mechanism of progressive injury in high-voltage electric burns have not been elucidated, and the clinical treatment is mainly symptomatic treatment. Relevant research data on the mechanism and treatment of progressive injury in high-voltage electric burns are lacking. This paper analyzes and summarizes the mechanism, diagnosis, treatment, and common outcome of progressive injury in high-voltage electric burns, and provides a reference for the mechanism research, clinical diagnosis and treatment of progressive injury in high-voltage electric burns.



===



高压电烧伤是各种烧伤中对组织器官毁损较为严重的一种。临床上，高压电烧伤进行性损伤是影响截肢平面及救治成功率的关键病理变化，目前其确切的定义和发生机制尚未被阐明，临床治疗以对症处理为主，而针对高压电烧伤进行性损伤机制及治疗的相关研究资料匮乏。该文通过分析和总结高压电烧伤进行性损伤的发生机制、诊断和治疗及常见结局，为高压电烧伤进行性损伤的机制研究和临床诊断与治疗提供参考依据。

Language: zh