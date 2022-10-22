|
Citation
|
Chen HY, Xin GH. Zhonghua Shao Shang Za Zhi 2023; 39(9): 891-895.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Zhonghua yi xue hui)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37805807
|
Abstract
|
The prognosis-related forecasting model for burn patients was first proposed in 1961, and the establishment of the models not only plays an important role in assessing the severity of burns and predicting fatality rate, but also has a positive implication for improving treatment strategies of patients. The early prognosis-related forecasting models for burn patients are mainly based on factors including patients' age and burn area, and as the research goes on, the prognostic forecasting models are constantly updated and improved. There are new insights provided by an increasing number of scholars. This article summarizes the brief history of development of prognosis-related forecasting models for burn patients, the progress of some prognosis-related forecasting models for burn patients at home and abroad, and the related risk factors, with the aim of providing some references for the selection of appropriate forecasting models in clinic.
Language: zh