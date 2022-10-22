Abstract

The prognosis-related forecasting model for burn patients was first proposed in 1961, and the establishment of the models not only plays an important role in assessing the severity of burns and predicting fatality rate, but also has a positive implication for improving treatment strategies of patients. The early prognosis-related forecasting models for burn patients are mainly based on factors including patients' age and burn area, and as the research goes on, the prognostic forecasting models are constantly updated and improved. There are new insights provided by an increasing number of scholars. This article summarizes the brief history of development of prognosis-related forecasting models for burn patients, the progress of some prognosis-related forecasting models for burn patients at home and abroad, and the related risk factors, with the aim of providing some references for the selection of appropriate forecasting models in clinic.



烧伤患者预后相关预测模型最早于1961年被提出，其建立不仅在评估烧伤患者病情严重程度、预测病死率等方面具有重要意义，对完善治疗策略也具有积极意义。前期烧伤患者预后相关预测模型的建立主要依赖于患者年龄及烧伤面积等因素，随着研究的不断深入，预测模型也不断更新完善，越来越多的学者提出了新的见解。该文从烧伤患者预后相关预测模型的简要发展史、国内外一些烧伤患者预后相关预测模型的进展及相关危险因素等方面进行综述，以期为临床上选择合适的预测模型提供参考。

