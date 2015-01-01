Abstract

The impact of early maternal age on several outcomes (e.g., mental health issues, delinquency, aggression, impulsivity, victimization, and interpersonal difficulties) has been studied since the late 1980s. Research has demonstrated links between exposure to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and trauma-related outcomes such as substance abuse, interpersonal and self-directed violence, and sexual risk-taking, to name a few. The current study analyzed the incidence of ACE exposure and mental health outcomes (e.g., suicidal behaviors or self-harm, psychiatric hospitalizations, and substance use) as related to early maternal age in youth known to have experienced trafficking or sexual abuse. General demographics and incidence of various experiences and clinical presentations (e.g., ACE exposure, age of mother at birth of youth, and age at first birth), and history of self-harm, substance use, and psychiatric hospitalization, were examined in a sample of 225 youth referred for services subsequent to experiences of sex trafficking or exploitation. Relationships between ACE exposure and maternal age related to mental health outcomes were also examined. Trafficked and exploited youth reported rates of ACE exposure and poor mental health outcomes at far greater rates than the general population. Significant findings were related to early maternal age and engaging in self-harm or suicidal behaviors. Previously anticipated mediational analyses were not conducted due to the sample size and lack of correlations.



FINDINGS highlight the significant ACE exposure and high needs of exploited, trafficked, and abused youth and related mental health outcomes, emphasizing the need for early and comprehensive preventive and therapeutic interventions.

