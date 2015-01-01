Abstract

Individuals with traumatic experiences may develop symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and co-morbid disorders, such as anxiety disorders, major depression, and substance use disorder. Although exposure therapy is considered the "gold standard" for the treatment of PTSD, dropout rates and patient distress are relatively high. One promising approach is live Z-score neurofeedback (ZNF) training, but clinical evidence is sparse. Thus, the current study aimed to evaluate the feasibility and acceptability of ZNF training among individuals with PTSD. After undergoing a diagnostic interview utilizing the MINI Neuropsychiatric Interview, nine patients with PTSD (7 females; mean age = 20.75 [SD = 2.38]) completed ten ZNF sessions, lasting 20 min each, and the PCL-5 at pre- and post-treatment. Over the course of the study, only a few minor study disruptions, adverse events, and patient complaints were reported, and participants rated high on feasibility and acceptability.



RESULTS from repeated measures ANOVAs suggest significant improvements in overall PTSD symptoms. Although these findings need to be replicated in larger samples with active control groups, the current study provides support that ZNF is a safe, acceptable, and potentially effective treatment for PTSD.

Language: en