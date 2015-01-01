Abstract

BACKGROUND: Craniofacial injuries are thought to be commonly associated with traumatic brain injury (TBI), but there is conflicting evidence in the literature. This retrospective cohort study aims to evaluate the incidence of TBI in patients with craniofacial trauma.



METHODS: The study included 2982 consecutive patients with either solitary or concurrent diagnoses of TBI and facial fractures, seen and evaluated at a single level II trauma center between 1 January 2010 and 31 December 2020. Continuous variables were compared against whether the patient had one or both diagnoses.



RESULTS: Of the target population, 55.8% had a solitary diagnosis of TBI; 30.28% had a solitary diagnosis of facial fractures; and 13.92% had concurrent diagnoses of both TBI and facial fractures. Patients with concurrent diagnoses had a significantly longer mean length of stay (LOS) compared to those with solitary diagnoses (9.92 ± 16.33 days vs. 6.21 ± 10.96 days, p < 0.01), but age (p = 0.68) and ICU LOS (p = 0.09) did not differ significantly between the two groups.



CONCLUSIONS: Trauma to the face should be given special attention due to the increased chance of TBI with craniofacial fractures. Patients with concurrent diagnoses of TBI and facial fractures had worse hospital outcomes than those with solitary diagnoses of either TBI or facial trauma.

