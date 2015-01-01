Abstract

Black higher education professionals are more likely to be under-represented and experience racial discrimination and to be approached by students with whom they share identity characteristics for support, compared to white counterparts. This study explored experiences of stress potentially leading to secondary traumatic stress or burnout and coping efforts in Black-identifying staff (n = 35), who were a subset of a larger sample (n = 559) representing twenty-two U.S. regional universities. Compared to the larger sample, Black respondents were more likely to be in their roles for three years or less, potentially indicating higher rates of turnover. The Sort and Sift, Think and Shift Method was used to conduct a qualitative analysis of participant responses to open-ended questions regarding role-related stressors, efforts to cope, and desired institutional resources. Many staff reported role challenges consistent with experiences of secondary traumatic stress and burnout, which they coped with by engaging in a range of mindful self-care practices (e.g., sustaining supportive relationships, finding meaning in their work, promoting their physical health, setting boundaries). Participants highlighted the urgency of the need for change to institutional infrastructure, policies, and practices to support manageable workloads and treat staff with respect. It is critical for institutions to take an active and intentional role in mitigating stressors that contribute to secondary traumatic stress or burnout by addressing racial battle fatigue, providing adequate resources to meet the needs of under-represented students, protecting the capacity of staff to utilize wellness resources on campus, enhancing role clarity and autonomy, and fostering a sense of cultural pride, respect, and accomplishment, as well as other mechanisms, to create a culture that promotes and sustains the wellbeing of Black staff.

