Abstract

Sixty-eight percent of persons infected with HIV live in Africa, but as few as 67% of those know their infection status. The emergency department (ED) might be a critical access point to HIV testing. This study sought to measure and compare HIV prevalence in an ED injury population with other clinical and nonclinical populations across Tanzania. Adults (≥18 years) presenting to Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Center ED with acute injury of any severity were enrolled in a trauma registry. A systematic review and meta-analysis was conducted to compare HIV prevalence in the trauma registry with other population groups. Further, 759 injury patients were enrolled in the registry; 78.6% were men and 68.2% consented to HIV counseling and testing. The HIV prevalence was 5.02% (tested), 6.25% (self-report), and 5.31% (both). The systematic review identified 79 eligible studies reporting HIV prevalence (tested) in 33 clinical and 12 nonclinical population groups. Notable groups included ED injury patients (3.53%, 95% CI), multiple injury patients (10.67%, 95% CI), and people who inject drugs (17.43%, 95% CI). These findings suggest that ED injury patients might be at higher HIV risk compared to the general population, and the ED is a potential avenue to increasing HIV testing among young adults, particularly men.

Language: en