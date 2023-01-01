Abstract

The suicide rate for individuals with schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSDs) is over 20 times greater than that of the general population. Many people turn to religion in times of illness or stress and religiosity has historically been associated with a lower risk of suicide. However, research also finds that adaptive and maladaptive religious coping differentially impact mental health. Religiosity is also deeply embedded into the culture, community life, and identity of many Latinx and Black/African American (B/AA) individuals. Therefore, it is pertinent to examine religious coping's role on suicidality among Latinx and B/AA individuals with SSDs. This study examined the relationships between adaptive and maladaptive religious coping, depression/anxiety, and suicidality among 91 Latinx and B/AA individuals with SSDs (M = 38.05 years old, SD = 11.92). Maladaptive religious coping was positively associated with suicidality and was partially mediated through depression/anxiety. Moreover, adaptive religious coping moderated the relationship between maladaptive religious coping and depression/anxiety. Only when adaptive religious coping was at the mean observed level or below was maladaptive religious coping positively associated with depression/anxiety and suicidal ideation.



FINDINGS underscore the need to take religiosity into account when shaping therapies for Latinx and B/AA individuals with SSDs. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved)

