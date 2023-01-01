SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Awaad R, Quadri Y, Suleiman K, Husain A, Hosseini Z, Rehman O, Elzamzamy K, Abdelrehim A, Rushdi R, Hill T, Koenig H. Spiritual. Clin. Pract. (Wash. D. C.) 2023; 10(1): 32-51.

(Copyright © 2023, Educational Publishing Foundation of the American Psychological Association)

10.1037/scp0000311

unavailable

Despite the efforts of mental health experts to understand and predict suicide risk, rates of suicide continue to climb worldwide. The existing literature points to religion as a protective factor against suicide, but most studies to date have focused on Christianity and are segregated by research discipline. To address these issues, we present an interdisciplinary scoping review that integrates theories and empirical research from theology and jurisprudence, sociology, psychology, medical anthropology, developmental sciences, and neurotheology in order to better understand the association between religion and suicide risk in the Islamic context. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved)


Islam; Protective Factors; Religion; Suicidality; Suicide; Suicide Prevention

