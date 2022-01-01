|
Ellis HM, Hook JN, Zuniga S, Hodge AS, Ford KM, Davis DE, Van Tongeren DR. Spiritual. Clin. Pract. (Wash. D. C.) 2022; 9(4): 213-231.
Abstract
Religion and spirituality (R/S) play an important role in the lives of many. Although R/S can be a resource when coping with stress, it can also be a source of stress or trauma. We sought to review the extant empirical research on R/S abuse and trauma. Our systematic review identified 25 studies that met the inclusion criteria. The empirical findings of the studies are organized into eight sections: (a) definitions of R/S abuse and trauma, (b) prevalence of R/S abuse and trauma, (c) entering/exiting abusive religious communities, (d) the intersection of R/S abuse and trauma and domestic violence, (e) the role of the R/S community in the abuse, (f) negative outcomes associated with R/S abuse and trauma, (g) identity changes associated with R/S abuse and trauma, and (h) prevention and clinical treatment of R/S abuse and trauma. We conclude by discussing limitations of the review, areas for future research, and implications for clinical practice. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)
Prevention; Religion; Religious Literature; Religious Practices; Spirituality; Stress; Trauma; Treatment Outcomes