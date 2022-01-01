Abstract

The purpose of this article is to introduce the health care services potential parallels between biblical combat characters and modern understandings of posttraumatic stress disorder, moral injury, and spiritual injury. A gallery of biblical combat veteran types is presented as a potential tool to help serve spiritual/religious (S/R) service members. This article presents a condensed conceptualization of these types and further discusses why it can be helpful for some service members and veterans to explore parallels between biblical combat characters and their own lives. For some this illustrates an unrecognized landscape of biblical combat veteran types with a variety of S/R dimensions/challenges which are potentially related to their own. It also demonstrates a previously unrealized resource for health care providers. This article contributes to S/R-related considerations of war zone deployment and combat a novel biblical and hermeneutical approach. At this point, however, the gallery of biblical combat veterans has only reached a conceptual or theoretical stage. The value of an intervention to real-life cases is unknown because it has not yet been tested or explored in either clinical practice or research studies. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)

