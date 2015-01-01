|
Ratkoceri V. SEEU Rev. 2023; 18(1): 63-74.
The phenomenon of domestic violence is as old as humanity itself, but legal protection against violence both internationally and nationally begins to be provided very late. In the Republic of North Macedonia, until 2004, there was no legal protection of victims of domestic violence, nor was adequate sanctioning of perpetrators. Only since 2004, with the amendments and additions to the Criminal Code in the criminal sphere, and the Law on the Family in the civil sphere, the phenomenon of domestic violence began to receive due legal attention, with the application of provisions for the sanctioning of perpetrators and temporary measures protection for victims.
