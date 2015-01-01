Abstract

Despite the successful conclusion of the 2011 Arctic Search and Rescue Agreement, the resources available for search and rescue operations in the High North remain limited. Rescue flights are time critical. Survival times - especially in the Arctic - are severely curtailed by the environment. At the same time, clinical evidence supports the need to provide critical casualty care within the first, or 'golden' hour following injury. The selection, training and management of personnel lies at the heart of addressing the risks attendant upon both flying and rendering appropriate casualty care under such circumstances. Despite technological advances, human decisions remain pivotal. This paper examines recent advances in decision enhancement techniques and their application in improving the safety and resilience of future Arctic rescue flight operations.

Language: en