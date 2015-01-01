Abstract

The Damodar River, a monsoon-influenced river in India, is notorious for its frequent flood events, leading to its designation as the "Sorrow of Bengal." The lower Damodar basin (LDB) experiences floods of varying magnitudes almost every year. This study aims to identify areas within the LDB with varying degrees of flood vulnerability, using the Shannon Entropy model and sensitivity analysis. To achieve this objective, ten flood-determining factors are identified and evaluated. The analytical results show that flood vulnerability increases towards the downstream areas, corresponding with various hydro-geomorphic factors. Among these, drainage density is identified as the most significant factor contributing to flooding within the study area. Flood events disrupt daily life and impact numerous socio-economic and socio-cultural infrastructures in the LDB. The findings of this study can assist policymakers in developing scientific management plans to minimize flood risk in the flood-prone areas of the LDB.

Language: en