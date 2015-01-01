SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rokhim A, Putro H, Brilianti DF. RSF Conf. Ser.: Eng. Technol. 2022; 2(2): 79-87.

(Copyright © 2022, RSF Press - Research Synergy Foundation)

10.31098/cset.v2i2.561

unavailable

The number of road traffic accidents is a complicated problem that has never been separated from the government's attention since the national development began to be implemented, especially in the transportation sector. From the three categories of road, sea, air, and rail traffic, road traffic does have the greatest risk of accident rates compared to others. In this case, it needs the development system, including the manufacture of designing Automatic Speed Bump known as an ASeB prototype that can detect the speed of the vehicles which pass beyond the maximum speed limits. Road users are expected to provide a psychological effect for the road users to reduce their vehicles' speed. This tool can detect vehicle speeds using ultrasonic sensors and directly give an announcement or warning through sound and running text. Subsequently, it runs the automatic speed bump as the vehicle's speed reducer. By using this system, it is expected that road users can reduce the speed of their vehicles when passing on the road, significantly reducing the number of traffic accidents.


traffic accident

