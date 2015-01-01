Abstract

An example of aggressive driving behavior is the driver who immediately commits a violation when passing through an unsignalized intersection. Aggressive driving behavior may endanger other road users. Numerous studies have demonstrated that lowering aggressive driving behavior should lower the number of fatal and serious traffic accidents. Therefore, it is crucial to concentrate on the significance of driver behavior, especially at unsignalized intersections. The purpose of this study was to investigate drivers' understanding of appropriate behavior when crossing an unsignalized intersection from a minor road to a major road, to investigate the reasons for driver violations at such intersections, and to determine the relationship between cognitive and affective factors and drivers' behavior at such intersections. This study used observation, questionnaires, and interviews as the primary data-gathering methods. While the findings of the interviews were processed using Milles Huberman's theory, the questionnaire data were examined using multiple linear regression. The study's findings suggest that most drivers understand appropriate behavior while maneuvering from a minor to a major road; however, observational data reveals that 46.38% of drivers do not act on their understanding. Additionally, the driver's actions, such as feeling safe and being too indolent to stop the car, contributed to the infraction. The analysis's results also show that cognitive and affective elements favorably influence drivers' decisions at unsignalized intersections.

Language: en