Abstract

Vehicles are very important in transportation that humans widely use in carrying out their activities, including one of them is a passenger car. Safety and security factors in traveling are the most important aspects of traveling. The condition that often occurs in passenger cars is the frequent leakage of carbon monoxide gas in the vehicle cabin. Usually, CO gas leaks occur in the AC hose. So, this research aims to design an Arduino-based carbon monoxide gas leak detector. This research is a research with research and development approach method or Research and Development (R&D). This research aims to produce a carbon monoxide detector design to automatically detect carbon monoxide gas leaks in the vehicle cabin based on Arduino Uno. The design performance of this CO gas leak detector can be obtained from the CO gas content of the MQ7 sensor, then the buzzer will make a sound, while the LCD will display the status "Safe/Alert/Very Dangerous" as a warning to passenger car drivers. DC motor will move the power window if the CO gas content exceeds the threshold of more than 25 ppm.

