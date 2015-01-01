Abstract

Public minivans are now still available in Jembrana. However, it is undeniable that the number of private vehicles escalating and the nodes of transportation not properly functioning have led to a decrease in the use of public minivans. Therefore, it is essential to research the area coverage of passenger bags (the potential area of concentrated passengers) to determine the level of minivan scope based on people's walkability. The present research aims to figure out the factors and the distance that may influence people's walkability (as a ground to determine an area coverage). Some methods of analyzing the data, namely Structural Equation Modeling (SEM), were employed to find out potential factors. The factors became the basis of the analysis in which biner logistic regression was applied to determine the walking distance and the scenario to increase people's walkability. A circular buffer was implemented to decide public minivan stops in terms of passenger bags based on the walking-distance. The result of the research revealed that some factors influenced people to walk: distance, pedestrian facility including sidewalks, crossing facility, plantation along the pavement, and economy including work and wages. The walking distance was 109 meters. Finally, from the analysis of the walking distance using the area of the circle, it was found that the area coverage was 37.340,3 m2.

Language: en