Abstract

High speed while driving is a factor that causes increased fatalities when traffic accidents happen; accidents due to exceeding the speed limit often occur on freeways or toll roads and often cause fatalities. In order to prevent speed limit violations and reduce fatality rates in the event of an accident, in this research, a device that can limit the speed when driving on the toll road is made by relying on WiFi and the NodeMCU ESP8266 microcontroller. The research method used is the Research and Development (RnD) method. The product trial determines the success rate of the designed tool. This study carried out three stages of testing, namely, the initial trial, the first implementation test, and the second implementation test, for implementation test was carried out using a dyno test as a simulation of driving speed on toll roads and using two variables laying. The results of this study, the speed limiter can be implemented on the vehicle and can function to limit the speed of ± 90 km / h when placed on the APP sensor. The tool can read the sensor voltage signal and send a voltage signal to the ECU according to the programming concept that has been designed.

