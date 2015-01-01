Abstract

The motorboat on Lake Towuti is the main transportation for the people in the village of Tokalimbo, Bantilang, Lengkobale, and Loeha to Timampu Harbour as the center of destination main. The purpose of this study is to analyze the fulfillment of safety equipment and to find out the user community's perception of the current safety condition and what is expected. Based on the Importance Performance Analysis, it was found that four out of ten indicators are in Quadrant IV, which means that these aspects/attributes are very needed to get attention to improve its performance, namely the existence of a life jacket, firefighters, life rafts, and information on the whereabouts of equipment facilities safety. Of the four indicators, the existence of a life jacket is essential and mandatory for every sailor to wear a life jacket to minimize the risk of death from sinking. It is necessary to build awareness of the importance of using life jackets for crew and ship passengers and strict supervision from port authorities.

