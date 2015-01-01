Abstract

Pedestrian facilities play an important role in encouraging walking ability, which can help improve the quality of life of our citizens and livability in urban areas. Pedestrian safety needs to be an important concern because pedestrians are vulnerable to road users in traffic spaces. Variables in determining pedestrian crossing facilities have been defined in each country, but whether it can accommodate pedestrian safety needs. This study aims to inventory the variables used to determine pedestrian crossing facilities. The results obtained are that in addition to pedestrian traffic and vehicular traffic, it is necessary to consider the type of road, pedestrian speed, and speed of passing vehicles in determining recommendations for crossing facilities. In future research, it is necessary to include them in the equation to determine these recommendations.

Language: en