Maimunah S, Rahmawati A, Tsani MR. RSF Conf. Ser.: Eng. Technol. 2022; 2(2): 203-214.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, RSF Press - Research Synergy Foundation)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous global impact in only a few months. It coerces the government in any country to impose some strict policies to stop COVID-19 from spreading, i.e., stay-at-home requirements or household lockdowns. Travel behaviours are essentially impacted due to such measures. This study focuses on changes in travel behaviour caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in Jakarta. The data was taken through an online survey of 1138 respondents. The questionnaire in this study includes questions about the mode choice containing the purpose of the trip, frequency, travel distance, and several other supporting attribute factors in the pre-pandemic period until the early months of the pandemic.
Language: en
Keywords
Travel Behaviour