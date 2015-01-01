Abstract

Marunda Access Road is a national road with primary arterial function, and road conditions are unsafe and dangerous for road users due to damage and potholes. The purpose of this study is to analyze the level of traffic accidents and vehicle speed before and after the simulation of the installation of speed management devices and provide recommendations for the best speed management devices on the Marunda Access Road section. This study used a simulation method of installing speed management devices to compare vehicle speeds before and after simulating the installation of speed management devices. The study also conducted a field survey to calculate vehicle speed when implementing a speed management device simulation. Analysis of vehicle speed data used the 85th percentile method. The results of the 85th percentile analysis were compared with the percentage of speed reduction. Comparison test using Independent Sample T - Test with JASP Software. The comparison test results showed the best recommendation for speed management on the Marunda Access Road section was used signs and noise tape, which has a greater percentage of speed reduction, namely 25-45%, and p-value <0.05, which means there is a significant difference in speed between vehicle speeds--existing by simulating signs and noise tape.

Language: en