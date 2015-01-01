SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fahmadi AE, Tohom F, Natria I. RSF Conf. Ser.: Eng. Technol. 2022; 2(2): 273-281.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, RSF Press - Research Synergy Foundation)

DOI

10.31098/cset.v2i2.581

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The important parties must be concerned about Bali's high rate of accidents involving foreigners. One of the likely causes of the collision is the driver's personal component. Due to this, the purpose of this study is to describe the features of traffic accidents involving foreigners and determine the most effective safety measures to reduce such incidents. A quantitative descriptive method is used in this investigation. Simple random sampling with 90 respondents was the sampling strategy employed in this study. In-depth interviews and questionnaires were also used as data collection techniques. The findings indicated that some characteristics, such as drunk driving, going over the speed limit, infrastructure, running red lights, and operating a motor vehicle on icy roads when it is raining, are the main causes of traffic accidents involving foreign people. Furthermore, there were three approaches to traffic safety management according to respondents from the highest to the lowest percentage. The highest was traffic engineering (42%), education and training (30%), and law enforcement (28%).


Language: en

Keywords

Traffic Accident

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print