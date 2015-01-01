Abstract

An intersection is a meeting point of several road sections that have potential traffic conflicts. Each of these may become the intersection of opposite traffic flows. Therefore, it is critical to have the best traffic control to avoid potential collisions among vehicles. Simpang Jembatan 5 Kalimalang is an unsignalized-intersection with four legs--one of which is a bridge. The absence of traffic control in the intersection may lead to many traffic conflicts. This study aims to determine the best traffic control to increase safety in Simpang Jembatan 5 Kalimalang. It was a case study with a micro-simulation method of analysis. The data were analyzed using VISSIM and SSAM. VISSIM was used to analyze the performance of the existing intersection condition in Simpang Jembatan 5 and to analyze the counter condition for the recommendation. Meanwhile, SSAM was employed to analyze traffic conflict in the intersection. The result of the study revealed that the alternative counter condition of the intersection in terms of replenishment of two-phased-APPIL with 106 seconds of cycle time was effective in reducing 24% of traffic conflict; in addition, the delay value was 12.4 indicating that the intersection service level was down to B level. The reduction of traffic conflict and intersection service implied that the safety level in Simpang Jembatan 5 Kalimalang increased.

Language: en