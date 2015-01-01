Abstract

The function of construction study case carbon monoxide and hydrocarbon leakage detector cabin automotive vehicles is for human safety. The purpose of this study was to provide a leakage detector based on the study on Indonesian drivers in the cabin using Arduino through telegram. The passenger or driver could die if they consume Carbon monoxide gases above 2 percent circulation in their blood. Hydrocarbons (HC) gases can also occur when the exhaust system is not functioning correctly. This research uses a development approach or Research and Development (R&D). There are two stages for the tool's design and construction: first, to create the software, and second, to create the hardware. CO and HC gas detector work when CO and HC gas leakage can be sensorized from the MQ7 sensor and MQ2 sensor. It will be sent to the telegram. When CO and HC gas is too high on the cabin of an automotive vehicle, so the buzzer will produce a sound beep. DC motors are represented as power window systems that can be rotated. This tool is located on the dashboard of the automotive vehicle.

