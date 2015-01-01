|
Citation
|
Muftygendhis R, Shiang WJ, Hsu CH. RSF Conf. Ser.: Eng. Technol. 2022; 2(1): 1-6.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, RSF Press - Research Synergy Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
With advance of technology, automated guided vehicle (AGV) will become common daily vehicles, which means collaboration between AGVs are more and more important. This paper suggests that how to make AGV avoid collisions with other AGVs is a practical problem, and it is a common need and should be solved if there are two or more AGVs interacting with others. Therefore, a better system design should be developed and implemented.
Language: en