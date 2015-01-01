Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify the highest quality global emergency medicine (GEM) research published in 2022. The top articles are compiled in a comprehensive list of all the year's GEM articles and narrative summaries are performed on those included.



METHODS: A systematic PubMed search was conducted to identify all GEM articles published in 2022 and included a manual supplemental screen of 11 organizational websites for gray literature. A team of trained reviewers and editors screened all identified titles and abstracts, based on three case definition categories: Disaster and Humanitarian Response (DHR), Emergency Care in Resource-Limited Settings (ECRLS), and Emergency Medicine Development (EMD). Articles meeting these definitions were independently scored by two reviewers using rubrics for original research (OR), review articles (RE), and gray literature (GRAY). Articles that scored in the top 5% from each category as well as the overall top 5% of articles were included for narrative summary.



RESULTS: The 2022 search identified 58,510 articles in the main review, of which 524 articles screened in for scoring, respectively 30% and 18% increases from last year. After duplicate removal, 36 articles were included for narrative summary. The gray literature search identified 7,755 articles, of which 33 were scored, and one included for narrative summary. ECRLS remained the largest category (27; 73%), followed by DHR (7; 19%) and EMD (3; 8%). OR articles remained more common than RE (64% vs 36%).



CONCLUSIONS: The waning of the COVID-19 pandemic has not affected the continued growth in GEM literature. Articles related to prehospital care, mental health and resilience among patients and health care workers, streamlining pediatric infectious disease care, and disaster preparedness were featured in this year's review. The continued lack of EMD studies despite the global growth of GEM highlights a need for more scholarly dissemination of best practices.

