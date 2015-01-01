|
Abstract
|
The special topical collection of articles on the role of psychiatric education in addressing mass shootings and preventing violence in the October 2023 issue of Academic Psychiatry is fundamentally a call, or kāhea (in the place where the first and second authors are privileged to live), to collective learning among psychiatric educators, to better understand and leverage the role we can play in addressing the complex problem of mass shootings and violence prevention. This collection is a living resource for those of us who refuse to accept that the unthinkable tragedy of a mass shooting is becoming a "new normal," a regular feature in the social landscape of the USA [1]. We are compelled by the claim made in The Violence Project that "there are no quick fixes to systemic social problems…and layering imperfect solutions holistically is the only way to prevent mass violence" [2]. We believe that psychiatric education can be improved and expanded to prepare trainees to embrace complexity and creative problem-solving. Psychiatric education can further support trainees' growth in knowledge, skills, and, most importantly, sense of agency and capacity to collaborate to reverse and heal the disturbing trends of public violence in this country.
