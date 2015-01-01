Abstract

Cannabis is the most prevalent abused substance after alcohol, and its consumption severely harms human health and thus adversely impacts society. The identification and quantification of cannabis in urine play important roles in practical forensics. Excitation-emission matrix (EEM) fluorescence spectroscopy coupled with parallel factor (PARAFAC) analysis was developed to identify and quantify the four main ingredients of cannabis in urine samples. The main ingredients of cannabis including Δ-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol, cannabinol, and tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THC-COOH) exhibited diverse fluorescence characteristics, and the concentrations of these compounds depicted a positive linear relationship with the fluorescence intensity at the ng/mL level. The EEM/PARAFAC method adequately characterized and discriminated the four ingredients in calibration and prediction samples with a low root-mean-square error of prediction (RMSEP; 0.03-0.07 μg/mL) and limit of quantitation (LOQ; 0.26-0.71 μg/mL). The prediction results of the EEM/PARAFAC method well correlated with that of GC-MS with a low RMSEP range (0.01-0.05 μg/mL) and LOQ range (0.07-0.44 μg/mL) in urine samples. The EEM spectroscopic investigation coupled with the PARAFAC algorithm results in an organic, solvent-less, fast, reliable tool to perform accurate and rapid screening of cannabis abusers.

