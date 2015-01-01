Abstract

To discuss the inhibition of long flame coal dust explosion pressure, NaHCO(3), KHCO(3), and NH(4)H(2)PO(4) are selected as explosion suppression dust for explosion pressure tests under different conditions. The results show that when 25-38 and 38-45 μm coal dust are mixed in 1:1 ratio, the maximum explosion pressure is the largest, the maximum pressure is 0.79 MPa, and the maximum pressure rise rate is 74.89 MPa·s(-1). The suppression dusts have good inhibition effect on explosion, the order of inhibition is NaHCO(3), KHCO(3), and NH(4)H(2)PO(4) from the smallest to the largest. With the reduction of particle size of NH(4)H(2)PO(4), its inhibition effect on explosion pressure is increasing, because more NH(4)H(2)PO(4) particles move around coal dust particles, blocking the heat transfer and kinetic energy exchange. The above three suppression dust and their suppression methods can provide important data for dust prevention and control and have certain reference significance for carrying out explosion suppression work.

