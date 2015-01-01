Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study examined pain severity and interference in women survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) with and without head injuries (HIs), including women with IPV-related and non-IPV-related HIs. Hypotheses were (1) women with IPV-related HIs would report greater pain severity than women without HIs, but comparable severity to women with non-IPV-related HIs, and (2) women with IPV-related HIs would report greater pain interference than women without HIs and women with non-IPV-related HIs.



METHOD: Among women IPV survivors, 268 reported no HIs (M(age) = 30.9 ± 9.8 years-old, 77.2% White), 113 reported non-IPV-related HIs (M = 31.5 ± 9.2, 88.5% White), and 251 reported IPV-related HIs (M = 32.9 ± 8.9; 88.0% White). Participants reported pain severity and interference in past week.



RESULTS: Women with IPV-related HIs reported higher pain severity than women without HIs (p < 0.001, d = 0.49 [95% CI: 0.32, 0.66]), but comparable severity to women with non-IPV-related HIs (p = 0.233, d = 0.24 [0.02, 0.46]). Women with IPV-related HIs reported more pain interference than women without HIs (p < 0.001, d = 0.60 [0.42, 0.77]) and women with non-IPV-related HIs (p = 0.017, d = 0.34 [0.12, 0.56]); however, after controlling for covariates (demographics, physical/sexual violence), the HI groups reported similar pain interference (p = 1.00).



CONCLUSIONS: Women with IPV-related HIs reported the highest pain severity and interference, although this difference became non-significant after controlling for lifetime IPV severity. Pain interference among women with IPV-related HIs may be related to more severe physical violence, coercive control, and emotional trauma.

