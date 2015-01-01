Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To conduct a pilot test of the feasibility and validity of administering an online screening measure of lifetime TBI exposure (LTE) and determine associations between LTE and health status.



METHOD: 156 adults were recruited from the general community (Age = 18-65 years; 73% women) most of whom (~70%) were at-risk for TBI, primarily from playing contact-sport (62.2%). TBI exposure was assessed using the Ohio State University Traumatic Brain Injury Identification Method (OSU TBI-ID) short form. Health status was assessed using the Rivermead Post-concussion Symptoms Questionnaire, the Depression, Anxiety and Stress Scales, and items from the 2014 Ohio Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Study. All measures were administered via cross-sectional survey.



RESULTS: Online OSU TBI-ID feasibility was high (e.g., minimal missing data/attrition). With covariates controlled (e.g., TBI risk), there were positive associations between LTE [Worst TBI, Multiple TBIs] and health status (post-concussion symptoms; p's < 0.05.



CONCLUSION: Initial support was found for the feasibility and validity of the online OSU TBI-ID. The patterns of associations between online LTE measures and health status were consistent with those reported for non-online methods (e.g., interview). While validation of the online LTE record against clinical records would be ideal, this study suggests that a structured method of assessing LTE can be validly administered online.

Language: en