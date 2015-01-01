Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The Beck Depression Inventory-2 (BDI-2) is used to identify depression, which is common following a mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). This study explored the specific type of symptom cluster (Affective, Cognitive and Somatic) most commonly endorsed in mTBI.



METHOD: A sample of 138 individuals diagnosed with an mTBI completed the BDI-2 during a clinical neuropsychological evaluation. A one-way repeated measures Analysis of Variance (ANOVA) was conducted to examine whether the type of symptoms reported on the BDI-2 differed in our mTBI sample.



RESULTS: The sample included 63% females, with mean age of 46.93 (SD = 13.28) and a mean education level of 15.08 (SD = 2.65).There was a significant main effect of BDI-2 factors, F (1.74, 238.5) = 199.211, p < 0.001, partial η2 = 0.25. Post-hoc pairwise comparisons (with Bonferroni correction) revealed differences between all three clusters, with significantly more somatic symptoms endorsed (M = 11.07, SD = 4.77, p < 0.001) compared to cognitive symptoms (M = 6.51, SD = 5.44, p < 0.001) and affective symptoms (M = 5.01, SD = 2.81, p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: High scores on the BDI-2 were driven primarily by somatic symptoms, followed by cognitive symptoms, and lastly affective symptoms in our mTBI sample. The overlap between the BDI-2 somatic symptoms and post-concussive symptoms raises the question as to whether mTBI patients have higher rates of depression or just higher physical mTBI symptoms elevating the BDI-2. The implications for rates of depression in mTBI, and appropriate treatments will be discussed.

