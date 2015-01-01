SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mark C, Poltavski DV. Arch. Clin. Neuropsychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1093/arclin/acad067.272

PMID

37807443

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Research has shown the utility of imaging measures of neural activity in identifying deficits in cognitive functioning in individuals with a history of child abuse. The purpose of this study was to measure differences that may exist between individuals who reported physical, emotional, or sexual abuse as children vs. those who did not using Functional Near Infrared Spectroscopy (fNIRS) during the completion of executive function tasks.

METHODS: The present study recruited 84 students from the University of North Dakota. The participants were administered several prescreening measures, including a measures of child abuse. Based on responses, participants were assigned to either a "no child abuse" or "child abuse" group. Next, the Wisconsin Card Sorting Task, the Operation Span Task, and the Connors Continuous Performance Task were administered while functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) data was collected.

RESULTS: The results showed a significantly higher rate and number of errors of commission on the Conners CPT in the child abuse group compared to the control group (F(1,57) = 6.604, p = 0.013 partial eta2 = 0.104). Neurological data revealed a statistically significant effect of group (F(1, 69) = 2.934, p = 0.043) across all executive functioning tasks. Additional tests showed these differences exist only during measures of decision-making (t(71) = 2.063, p = 0.043).

CONCLUSIONS: The results suggest that the child abuse group may show subtle neurological deficits that persist into adulthood that may not manifest on traditional measures of cognitive function. These findings have implications for the development of remediation and treatment strategies in this population.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print