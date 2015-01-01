Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Numerous studies have reported executive function differences among victims of childhood sexual abuse. This case study aims to expand upon the existing literature on the intersection of neuropsychological symptoms and trauma from childhood sexual abuse.



METHOD: We present a case of an 18-year-old white woman with a history of sexual trauma and deficits in executive functioning. She first demonstrated deficits in executive functioning at age 10, around the beginning of her sexual abuse. She had been diagnosed with ADHD by her psychologist in early adolescence; results of diagnostic tests will be briefly described. According to this client, she was not assessed for trauma history. This client presented to the student counseling center of her university to be seen for individual therapy for depressive symptoms. The role of intersectionality of immigration, sexism, and military family systems in this client's presenting concerns will be discussed.



RESULTS: In addition to depressive symptoms, the client presented with symptoms of executive dysfunction, impaired decision-making skills (e.g., risky sexual behavior), and poor memory. Throughout therapy, it was evident that her symptoms resulted from posttraumatic stress from childhood sexual abuse.



CONCLUSIONS: This case highlights the role of poly-etiologic factors (childhood sexual abuse, immigration, sexism, military) in the development and progression of neuropsychological symptoms. It emphasized the importance of assessing for trauma as a potential cause of neuropsychological symptoms. Additionally, the case underscores the importance of understanding intersecting identities and oppressive systems when evaluating and treating individuals with neuropsychological symptoms and histories of trauma, sexism, and immigration.

