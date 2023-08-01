|
Boateng ACO, Webster J, Richmond TS. Arch. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2023; 46: 91-97.
37813511
PURPOSE: High rates of firearm injury among urban Black men in the US can lead to long physical and psychological recovery times, worsened by limited access to mental health services. Spirituality can propel positive thoughts, actions, perceptions and behaviors about self and others yet how it is used among Black men recovering from firearm injury is underexplored. This study examined the role of spirituality in the recovery of Black male survivors of firearm injury.
Language: en
Firearm injury; Black men; Spiritual care; Spiritual coping; Trauama