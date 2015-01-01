Abstract

Suicidal ideation (SI) is a significant public health concern with increasing prevalence. Therapist-supported digital mental health interventions (DMHI) are an emergent modality to address common mental health problems like depression and anxiety, although less is known about SI. This study examined SI trajectories among 778 patients who participated in a therapist-supported DMHI using multilevel models during and up to 6-months post-treatment. Estimates of associated suicide attempts and deaths by suicide were calculated using published data linking PHQ-9-assessed SI to records of suicide attempts and deaths by suicide. The proportion of participants reporting no SI significantly increased between baseline and end-of-treatment (78.02% to 91.00%). Effect sizes of SI changes between baseline and end-of-treatment, 3-month, and 6-month follow-ups were 0.33 (95%CI = 0.27-0.38), 0.32 (95%CI = 0.27-0.38), and 0.32 (95%CI = 0.27-0.38), respectively.



RESULTS also indicated an estimated 30.49% reduction (95%CI = 25.15%-35.13%) in suicide attempts and death by suicide across treatment. This study provides preliminary evidence of the effectiveness of a therapist-supported DMHI in reducing SI.

