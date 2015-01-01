|
Citation
|
Nelson BW, Forman-Hoffman VL, Peiper NC. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37812162
|
Abstract
|
Suicidal ideation (SI) is a significant public health concern with increasing prevalence. Therapist-supported digital mental health interventions (DMHI) are an emergent modality to address common mental health problems like depression and anxiety, although less is known about SI. This study examined SI trajectories among 778 patients who participated in a therapist-supported DMHI using multilevel models during and up to 6-months post-treatment. Estimates of associated suicide attempts and deaths by suicide were calculated using published data linking PHQ-9-assessed SI to records of suicide attempts and deaths by suicide. The proportion of participants reporting no SI significantly increased between baseline and end-of-treatment (78.02% to 91.00%). Effect sizes of SI changes between baseline and end-of-treatment, 3-month, and 6-month follow-ups were 0.33 (95%CI = 0.27-0.38), 0.32 (95%CI = 0.27-0.38), and 0.32 (95%CI = 0.27-0.38), respectively.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Epidemiology; suicide; telemedicine; mental health services