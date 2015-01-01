SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Probert-Lindström S, Bötschi S, Gysin-Maillart A. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13811118.2023.2265437

37812204

INTRODUCTION: The Attempted Suicide Brief Intervention Program (ASSIP) provides an effective and cost-effective treatment option for people who have attempted suicide. Studies suggest that longer treatment latency is associated with poorer response to therapy, more severe symptomatology, and more suicide attempts This study examined the influence of treatment latency (time between suicide attempt and initiation of therapy) on the number of suicide attempts over the long-term course of ASSIP and the influence of treatment relationship on the extent of suicidal ideation.

METHOD: Survival and regression analyses were performed on 60 participants who had recently attempted suicide and received ASSIP at an outpatient psychiatric clinic. 60% were women and 40% were men.

RESULTS: The results found no significant association between treatment outcome in ASSIP and treatment latency (HR = 1.06; 95% CI: 0.92- 1.21, p =.44). Treatment relationship significantly influenced suicidal ideation at time t(4) (B = -.35, t(55) = -3.21, p =.002), but treatment latency was not significantly associated with suicidal ideation (B =.02, t(55) = 0.87, p =.39).

CONCLUSION: No relationship between treatment latency and treatment outcome could be found, suggesting that ASSIP can be implemented at any time after the last suicide attempt. In contrast, the treatment relationship plays a central role in ASSIP.


suicide attempt; suicidal ideation; suicide prevention; ASSIP; brief therapy; treatment latency; treatment relationship

