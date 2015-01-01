|
Citation
|
Probert-Lindström S, Bötschi S, Gysin-Maillart A. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37812204
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The Attempted Suicide Brief Intervention Program (ASSIP) provides an effective and cost-effective treatment option for people who have attempted suicide. Studies suggest that longer treatment latency is associated with poorer response to therapy, more severe symptomatology, and more suicide attempts This study examined the influence of treatment latency (time between suicide attempt and initiation of therapy) on the number of suicide attempts over the long-term course of ASSIP and the influence of treatment relationship on the extent of suicidal ideation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide attempt; suicidal ideation; suicide prevention; ASSIP; brief therapy; treatment latency; treatment relationship