Norotte C, Zeltner L, Gross J, Delord M, Richard C, Bembaron MC, Caussanel JM, Herbillon A, Rousseau C, Chiquet C, Ehly C, Pain A, Vadillo F, Morisset L, Roux P, Passerieux C, Lambert Y, Koukabi-Fradelizi M, Younes N, Richard O. Arch. Suicide Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37812246
OBJECTIVE: Assessment of suicidal risk is one of the most challenging tasks faced by health professionals, notably in emergency care. We compared telephone suicide risk assessment at prehospital Emergency Medical Services Dispatch Center (EMS-DC), with subsequent face-to-face evaluation at Psychiatric Emergency Service (PES), using French national Risk-Urgency-Danger standards (RUD).
suicide; risk assessment; Emergency medicine; suicidal crisis; suicide prevention hotline