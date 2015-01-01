Abstract

We present a case of repeated child abuse causing left-sided hemothorax and cardiac tamponade on two separate occasions. A 14-year-old cerebral palsy male presented with left-sided hemothorax and multiple metallic foreign bodies in the chest wall managed by small limited incision, removal of the foreign bodies and chest tube. One week later, he came to our emergency department (ER) with multiple chest wall foreign bodies and tamponade managed by median sternotomy, removal of the foreign bodies, one of them was in the LAD. He had a smooth postoperative course and the case is under investigation.

