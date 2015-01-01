|
Citation
|
Bakidou A, Caragounis EC, Andersson Hagiwara M, Jonsson A, Sjöqvist BA, Candefjord S. BMC Med. Inform. Decis. Mak. 2023; 23(1): e206.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37814288
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Providing optimal care for trauma, the leading cause of death for young adults, remains a challenge e.g., due to field triage limitations in assessing a patient's condition and deciding on transport destination. Data-driven On Scene Injury Severity Prediction (OSISP) models for motor vehicle crashes have shown potential for providing real-time decision support. The objective of this study is therefore to evaluate if an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based clinical decision support system can identify severely injured trauma patients in the prehospital setting.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; Prehospital care; Artificial Intelligence (AI); Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS); Field triage; On Scene Injury Severity Prediction (OSISP)