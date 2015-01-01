|
Sutton A, Stapleton M. BMC Psychol. 2023; 11(1): e321.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37814307
BACKGROUND: Psychopathy in managers is often measured on global scales and associated with detrimental outcomes for subordinates, such as bullying and reduced well-being. Yet some features of psychopathy, like boldness, appear to have beneficial outcomes. Using the triarchic model of psychopathy, we differentiate between adaptive and maladaptive traits in managers and model their effects on employee engagement and burnout. In addition, we test the extent to which authenticity, known to ameliorate the effect of some negative experiences on well-being, might mediate the influence of managers' perceived psychopathic traits on employee well-being.
Language: en
Psychopathy; Engagement; Authenticity; Burnout; Triarchic