Abstract

Fractures of the lateral condyle and olecranon are two of the most common elbow injuries in the pediatric age group. However, their simultaneous occurrence is rare. Proper understanding and management of these injuries are essential to prevent long-term complications. This case report presents a patient who suffered both fractures, with surgical intervention for the condyle and non-surgical management for the olecranon. A two-year-old female child was brought to the emergency department following a fall from monkey bars, landing on her outstretched left arm. Clinical examination showed a markedly swollen and tender elbow with a restricted range of motion. No neurovascular deficit was noted. Plain radiographs revealed a displaced fracture of the lateral condyle and an associated non-displaced olecranon fracture. Given the displacement of the lateral condyle fracture, surgical intervention was deemed necessary. The patient underwent open reduction and internal fixation (ORIF) of the lateral condyle using Kirschner wires. The olecranon fracture, being non-displaced, was managed conservatively with a posterior splint. The patient's postoperative recovery was uneventful. The Kirschner wires were removed at six weeks of follow-up, and active mobilization was started. The patient achieved full range of motion at three months post-injury. At a one-year follow-up, she had no pain, restriction, or any deformity, and radiographs confirmed the complete union of both fractures. Simultaneous fractures of the lateral condyle and olecranon in children are rare. The mechanism of injury is complex and warrants a high index of suspicion for associated injuries. Surgical fixation of the lateral condyle and conservative management of the olecranon fracture can yield excellent outcomes.

