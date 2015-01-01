Abstract

Bullying has reached epidemic proportions, affecting one in three students worldwide. A pervasive issue that carries profound physical, mental, and social consequences, significantly increasing the risk of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and suicidal behaviors among those who experience this type of harassment and hazing. While physicians and most caregivers are fully aware and competent in identifying signs of self-harming behavior such as scratching, cutting, or burning the skin, oral self-injury is often overlooked as a potential indicator and is associated with unintentional soft tissue biting or specific conditions. We present a rare case of a 14-year-old male who sought medical attention due to severe bilateral tongue ulcers, leading to his admittance to the emergency department (ED) with excruciating pain and feeding difficulties. In the reported case, although the traumatic biting of the tongue emerged as the most probable etiological factor, a specific underlying motive and contextual comprehension were initially absent. It was only after successfully establishing a foundation of trust with the patient, enabling an honest response, that it became evident that the observed lesions represented a manifestation of bullying-induced non-suicidal self-injury. However, patients rarely openly acknowledge intentional self-inflicted lesions and/or their experiences of bullying, underscoring the necessity to maintain vigilance for alternative indicators such as behavioral changes or a noticeable decline in academic productivity. The significance of this case also goes beyond its presentation, highlighting the largely unexplored issue of how a patient's dentofacial features can serve as substantial catalysts for bullying. Therefore, it is only through equally prioritizing awareness of uncommon signs, symptoms, and context that one can expedite early diagnosis and intervention, emphasizing the essential need for comprehensive and timely management of such cases.

