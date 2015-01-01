Abstract

OBJECTIVEs The aim of the study is to measure the prevalence of suicidal ideation among nurses at King Saud University Medical City, compare its prevalence between male and female nurses, and identify the potential risk factors.



METHODS We conducted a cross-sectional study. The questionnaire was distributed to nurses via email. It consisted of demographics, Depression, Anxiety and Stress Scale (DASS21), and Suicidal Ideation Scale (SIS). We used the Statistical Package for the Social Sciences (SPSS) statistical software for analysis.



RESULTS The total number of participants was 419. The estimated prevalence of suicidal ideation among nurses was 24.58%. The prevalence among female and male nurses was 24.67% and 23.68%, respectively. Moreover, we found that nurses who are non-Muslim, single, and living by themselves are highly correlated with suicidal ideation. Depression, stress, and anxiety are also significantly associated with suicidality, with depression being the most significantly related to suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSION Nurses who experienced depression, anxiety, and stress had an increased likelihood of suicidal ideation. This study demonstrates the need to raise awareness of depression, anxiety, and stress in order to prevent suicidal ideation among nurses. Further research is needed to develop measures of successful monitoring and prevention.

