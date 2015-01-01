Abstract

This paper presents a semi-automated, scalable, and homologous methodology towards IoT implemented in Python for extracting and integrating images in pedestrian and motorcyclist areas on the road for constructing a multiclass object classifier. It consists of two stages. The first stage deals with creating a non-debugged data set by acquiring images related to the semantic context previously mentioned, using an embedded device connected 24/7 via Wi-Fi to a free and public CCTV service in Medellin, Colombia. Through artificial vision techniques, and automatically performs a comparative chronological analysis to download the images observed by 80 cameras that report data asynchronously. The second stage proposes two algorithms focused on debugging the previously obtained data set. The first one facilitates the user in labeling the data set not debugged through Regions of Interest (ROI) and hotkeys. It decomposes the information in the nth image of the data set in the same dictionary to store it in a binary Pickle file. The second one is nothing more than an observer of the classification performed by the user through the first algorithm to allow the user to verify if the information contained in the Pickle file built is correct.

